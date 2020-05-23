Sedwick County adds testing by zip code feature to COVID-19 Dashboard

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has added an interactive heat map feature to its COVID-19 Dashboard that displays testing analysis by zip code.

When a user clicks on a highlighted area a dialog box appears displaying the population, tests administered, confirmed cases, and the testing rate per 10,000 people for that zip code.

The Sedgwick County Health Department updates the dashboard daily and includes the number of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, hospitalizations, illness onset, and cases identified by gender, ethnicity, and race. It allows residents to stay updated on the virus by combining all statistics in one location.