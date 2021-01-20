Sedwick County expects more vaccine this week, moves to Phase 2 of timeline

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department says it anticipates getting less than 2,000 new doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this week, so it will move into Phase 2 of the vaccination plan.

As of today, residents who are 90 and older, who are not living in long-term care facilities, can schedule their first dose of the vaccine. You can schedule it online or by phone at (316) 660-1029.

Health care-associated workers who missed their chance to get vaccinated in Phase 1 can also schedule an appointment.

The vaccination site is Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman St., Wichita.



To schedule an appointment with the County, click HERE. Caretakers may register for the

individual.

The health department suggests that you talk to your medical provider before the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

At the appointment, those 90 and older must show an identification card, driver’s license or birth certificate to verify their age.

Health care-associated workers must bring a current medical license or certification ID badge indicating their employment. Other acceptable identification options are wallet cards, current pay stubs, or a statement of current employment on employer letterhead.

At the appointment, you will have to complete a questionnaire if you did not do so before you arrived.

After you get the vaccine, you will have to stay on-site in an observation area for 15 to 30 minutes.