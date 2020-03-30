Sedwick County man dies after getting the coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has its first death from COVID-19. County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

The victim, a man over the age of 60, died Sunday. The county says he had underlying health conditions. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 last week and was hospitalized.

O’Donnell says the victim is a man who lived in Sedgwick County District 2 which is in the southern half of the county.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this individual,” said Chairman Pete Meitzner in a news release from the county. “Our deepest condolences go out to his friends, family, and loved ones. As we navigate these rough waters together, I find myself grateful to serve such a resilient community. We continue to make the health of this community our top priority and ask that all citizens do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including please stay at home.”

Sedgwick County residents are encouraged to help the community and our health care system flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less

Staying home

Covering all coughs and sneezes

Washing your hands for 15 to 20 seconds with soap and water

Sedgwick County will hold its daily briefing at 1 p.m. Monday. We will stream it live on KSN.com. We expect to learn more about the death and about any new cases of coronavirus at that time.

LATEST STORIES: