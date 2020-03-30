WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has its first death from COVID-19. County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell made the announcement on social media Monday morning.
The victim, a man over the age of 60, died Sunday. The county says he had underlying health conditions. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 last week and was hospitalized.
O’Donnell says the victim is a man who lived in Sedgwick County District 2 which is in the southern half of the county.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this individual,” said Chairman Pete Meitzner in a news release from the county. “Our deepest condolences go out to his friends, family, and loved ones. As we navigate these rough waters together, I find myself grateful to serve such a resilient community. We continue to make the health of this community our top priority and ask that all citizens do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including please stay at home.”
Sedgwick County residents are encouraged to help the community and our health care system flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less
- Staying home
- Covering all coughs and sneezes
- Washing your hands for 15 to 20 seconds with soap and water
Sedgwick County will hold its daily briefing at 1 p.m. Monday. We will stream it live on KSN.com. We expect to learn more about the death and about any new cases of coronavirus at that time.
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: Shower and storm chances increase through the day
- Sedwick County man dies after getting the coronavirus
- New to Zoom? Here are tips and tricks to make you a pro user
- Crawford County announces first death related to COVID-19
- ESPN to air memorable NBA Finals games on Wednesday nights