Self-quarantine ends for Wichita mayor, some city council members

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and Wichita City Council members Brandon Johnson, Becky Tuttle, and James Clendenin no longer need to self-quarantine at home.

The four were recently in Washington, D.C. at a congressional city conference where two members from other cities later tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidance, the mayor and council members self-quarantined while seeking further medical direction from the Sedgwick County Health Department.

Friday, the Disease Investigator’s office with the county determined they no longer need to self-quarantine.

Instead, they must self-monitor until March 23. That includes checking for fevers that are greater than 100.4 and respiratory symptoms. If they develop symptoms, they should stay home and contact their doctor.

So far, the mayor and council members do not have any symptoms associated with coronavirus.

