Sen. Marshall leads video that encourages COVID vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., of Kansas, is one of 10 Republican doctors and health care providers in Congress that has put together a video encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

In the public service campaign, they say the vaccines are safe, and the Food and Drug Administration did not skip any steps before approving them.

“I come to you today, not only as a U.S. Senator, but as a physician concerned for the health and safety of our nation,” Marshall says at the start of the video.

He and the other lawmakers take turns speaking about the importance of getting the shots.

“Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines in record time,” they say.

“I hope you’ll join me, along with over 100 million Americans, in choosing to receive the vaccine so we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before,” is the last message in the video.

The other people in the video, besides Marshall, are John Barrasso, M.D. (WY), John Boozman, O.D. (AR), and Representatives Brian Babin, D.D.S (TX), Larry Bucshon, M.D. (IN), Michael Burgess, M.D. (TX), Buddy Carter RPh (GA), Andy Harris, M.D. (MD), John Joyce, M.D. (PA), and Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC).