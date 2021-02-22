Sen. Moran tours Topeka VA, talks vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said people in the state need access to more vaccines.

“The issue that rests with me the most is ‘how do I get more vaccine produced in this country and distributed to Kansas?'” Moran said.

He said he is pleased that vaccine production will be going up and that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is nearing authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Moran discussed what he wants to see while touring a vaccination site at the Topeka VA Medical Center on Monday morning. He said better logistics and improved delivery are needed. Kansas has also struggled with reporting how many shots have gone out. He said accuracy is important.

“It bothers me that Kansas has been at a low scale in that list,” Moran said. “I would think that record-keeping, the bureaucracy, the paperwork that comes with this, the computer work that comes with this would be a problem across the country. I hope we could get that fixed so that we have the data to demonstrate that Kansans are getting vaccinated.”

Moran also said there needs to be a stronger effort to encourage more people to get the shot.

“There are still people who are reluctant to be vaccinated,” Moran said. “I don’t think that’s a Kansas issue, but it’s a nationwide issue.”