Sen. Jerry Moran urges USDA to expedite relief for food banks

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran today urged U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to take measures to make certain food banks in Kansas and across the country are equipped to handle the influx of Americans seeking food assistance during COVID-19.

Through the Phase II and III congressional relief packages, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was allocated an additional $850 million for the The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) to help families during this pandemic.

“COVID-19 has caused severe economic stress across the country,” Sen. Moran wrote. “This, in turn, has caused a large increase in the number of Americans who are relying on food banks to feed themselves and their families. My state has seen unprecedented demand and long lines at our food banks as this pandemic takes its toll on our economy, including food banks in Kansas City, Pittsburg, Salina and Wichita. Harvesters, the food bank network in the Kansas City area, saw its largest order-processing day in its 40-year history at the end of March. Kansas Food Bank in Wichita is on pace to double the amount of food it sends in March and April to partner agencies in the 85 counties it serves. With current supplies, food banks are not equipped to handle this influx of customers.”

The letter urges Secretary Perdue to:

Expedite food purchases and allow maximum flexibility in distributing food through TEFAP.

Use Section 32 funds for commodity purchases, storage and distribution by food banks.

Proactively make states aware of their ability to request permission to operate the Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) program to help speed assistance to communities.

