Senate President Susan Wagle weighs in on Governor Kelly’s plan to reopen Kansas economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that she is lifting a statewide stay-at-home order on Monday, May 4, adding she hopes to lift all state limits on mass gatherings and other restrictions by June 15.

In her plan, Governor Kelly Governor Kelly broke down the timeline in three phases and a phase out stage spanning from May 4 through June 15. She included several restrictions and limitations to the various phases in her “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” plan.

Senate President Susan Wagle responded Thursday evening to Governor Kelly’s plan by calling it “discriminatory” and saying she was, “rather disappointed.”

“I can tell you that everybody was thinking she’s going to take the foot off the pedal — the economy is hitting the cliff, money is not coming in, people are having a hard time paying their bills, their property tax is due in a couple of weeks — and we are about to go over that cliff,” Wagle said. “They thought she would open us up with social distancing, there is a lot of restrictions in this order and instead of helping us out, she put the foot on the gas and she implemented restrictions that no one expected.”

When asked if she was making the governor’s plan a political issue, Wagle said, “It’s an economic issue and a health issue, and when you have lost your job and you can’t pay your bills and you can’t get your unemployment check from the Department of Labor — then you’re very frustrated right now and you prefer to go back to work.” She continued, “We value liberty, we value self-determination, people are tired of being stuck at home — thankfully, she lifted that order, but they want to go back to business with health safety standards in place that protect everyone.”

Wagle said most counties are experiencing the average 14-day decline and the state has more testing equipment now. She added, “More cases being noticed, but they aren’t serious cases of people that are in the hospital in very serious condition.”

“When you just choose to shut some down in a discriminate way like your hair salon where they can easily seat someone in every other chair, that is bothersome,” Wagle added.

To view Governor Kelly’s plan — “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” click here.

