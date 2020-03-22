Senator Moran tells KSN what Senate is doing amid COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there are many uncertainties and unanswered questions regarding COVID-19.

Today, KSN spoke with Senator Jerry Moran about the uncertainty of people’s jobs, economic relief, medical supplies and the importance of social distancing.

Senator Moran says they will vote on a package of ideas on Monday to help people impacted by the coronavirus.

We are in session, the United States Senate is in session and has been all week, it continues continues through the weekend. The announced plan is that there would be a vote on Monday for a package of ideas that have been put together that are designed to help people in a number of circumstances. Those who at the moment do not have a job. Those who are fearful of losing their job and the businesses that are there trying to make sure they have the resources to keep people employed and for those who are not able to work right now, keep them employed in the sense that they continue to get a paycheck and the business get reimbursed for providing that paycheck. Senator Jerry Moran

Moran says the plan includes economic relief for those affected by the coronavirus. He says this assistance will aid people with their bills.

All trying to make certain we do the things that are helpful to people at all stages of the economic scale. In addition to that, there is a part of that plan that provides a check to those who might not be, just a direct payment. The amount of that check is uncertain and the income levels of which it applies is yet not yet known but trying to make certain that everybody can meet their immedi ate needs of paying their rent and getting through the next couple of weeks as we develop hopefully a plan that has, let me say it differently, in doing so, in trying to take care of people for the next couple of weeks we’re able to do the things necessary to hopefully keep the virus from spreading even further and getting the economy boiled back to normal. Senator Jerry Moran

He says they need to get the virus under control in order to alleviate the economic burden people are facing right now. Moran says he is pleased with the collaborative effort he and other lawmakers have done during this time.

Certainly, we have some different ideas about what we should do but all with the goal of getting something done, sooner not later, and hopefully by Monday before the next week gets to far into play that we will have a result from the United States Senate,” said Moran.” Senator Moran

He says Senate members need to come together for the better good of everyone in the country.

I think almost without exception every senator has the desire of getting something done and that’s what i’ve seen. It has been very encouraging to me and it needs to continue. Earlier in the week, I asked Kansans to pray for members of the Congress and country to reconcile and bring us together,” said Senator Moran. “There is not time here for this usual playful bickering and political posturing. We are not republican Kansans, democrat Kansans. We are not Republican Americans or Democrat Americans, this is a challenge we face and we must address together. Look there are things are being proposed that probably end up in this legislation that in normal times I would not vote for, but I anticipate being able to vote for a bill because I think overall, one, I think the American people ought to see us come together and get something done that is reassuring, calming and that is necessary for the improvement of our economy. Two, there are things in there that I do believe in and do know will help and I want to make sure they are enacted, so it is not a moment in which we can each demand only what we want but we have to make sure we are looking out for the collective good for all Americans.”

Senator Moran says the state of Kansas will receive more PPE and test kits. In the meantime, he suggests people keep following KDHE and CDC’s suggestion of social distancing.

We did not start out with enough tests for example and that is slowly being remedied. We have been able to personally get more tests to Kansas, to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. We have worked with the Food and Drug Administration to get permits issued to allow manufacturers to manufacture more tests but also to manufacture more things masks and gloves are another examples, the swabs and ultimately we may need more ventilators so we can not wait to find out if we need them. They need to be in supply now. More tests are coming to Kansas and more gloves and masks are on their way. They need to arrive in a time in which they are needed and that is why the instructions and the requests that people distance themselves from others, wash their hands don’t spread the virus. It is why it is important not only the person’s health but trying to keep the spread at a minimum until we get the necessary medical supplies. Hopefully, we do not need them but if that virus spreads we need to make sure that we have the tools in the hands of our doctors and nurses and our public health care departments so it is in the works and it certainly did not start perfectly and we have a ways to go but Moran is focused on the goal of getting the tools to the health care professionals in Kansas that they need to take care of Kansans

