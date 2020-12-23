Senator Moran visits VA and Wesley, gets updates on coronavirus vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita this morning to visit the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.

He said he wanted to get an update on coronavirus deliveries to each hospital.

Senator Jerry Moran visits with Wesley Medical Center officials to get an update on the coronavirus vaccine, Dec. 23, 2020. (Courtesy Wesley Medical Center)

Wesley told him that it has given out about 1,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It hopes to have given out all 2,300 doses by the middle of next week. That would bring the hospital to about 50% of its 4,300 caregivers and staff being vaccinated.

“We have put a request in for another 1,700 doses,” said Kolbe Sheridan, chief operating officer at Wesley. “Whether that’s going to be the Pfizer or the Moderna, we don’t know at this time, but we will be prepared to take on that.”

While Moran was at the VA hospital, he saw the truck arrive with the coronavirus vaccine and he got to cut open one of the boxes.

“It was a great moment at the Dole VA,” he said.

The VA hospital will begin vaccinating workers and a few residents in its community living center.

“How it gets distributed is still the issue that I want to pay attention to and to make sure Kansans, wherever they live, have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Moran said.

He said that he is sensing hope from the people he has spoken to about the battle against the coronavirus.

“This is a Christmas present that provides hope and everybody recognizes the vaccine as an opportunity for a better 2021, so a Happy New Year,” Moran said.