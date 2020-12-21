Senator Pat Roberts gets COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly shared a video of U.S. Senator Pat Roberts getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“After more than forty years of service to Kansas, as a final act of bipartisan goodwill, Senator Roberts agreed to share this video of his vaccination at my request,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “When it’s your turn, be like Senator Roberts and get your vaccine. It’s safe, effective, and will keep you and your loved ones protected from COVID-19.”

Senator Roberts advocated for Kansans to get the vaccine once it is available and encouraged everyone to “practice some good things” by wearing masks and following other health guidelines.

“Folks—get the vaccine. I know some people have worries about it,” said U.S. Senator Pat Roberts. “This is really going to help us get on top with this dreaded disease that has hurt us so much. And then afterward, practice some good things. Take the vaccine just like I’m doing right now.”

Senator Roberts also said the Kansas federal delegation has been working closely with Governor Kelly to provide relief and support to the state for its COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.