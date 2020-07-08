1  of  2
4 Wichita senior centers postpone reopening amid growing COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senior Services of Wichita is postponing the reopening of four senior centers – Downtown, Linwood, Northeast & Orchard Park. 

The centers were originally slated to reopen on Monday, July 13. The date has now been postponed indefinitely due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Wichita/Sedgwick County.

Senior Services said, “we understand this decision will disappoint hundreds of seniors who are in desperate need of social, recreational, and educational stimulation.”

