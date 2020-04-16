Senior Services keeps meals in motion for seniors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting nearly 900 meals out is no easy tasks but that’s certainly the case in the midst of a pandemic.

Senior Services of Wichita is changing the way they do things, to ensure they continue to serve their clients.

Due to so many of their drivers being senior citizens, they’ve scaled back to where they are only delivering hot meals on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and they are providing clients with shelf-stable meals for Monday and Friday.

They are also asking their volunteers to now stay in their vehicles, rather than congregating inside, and staff members are taking delivery bags inside to be sanitized and loaded.

When volunteers drop the meals to the 875 clients they serve, they are putting them in plastic bags, and hanging them on the door.

“There’s not a lot of face-to-face going on right now, which is hard for the clients, because they are so lonely for that human connection, but they understand we all have to stay safe,” Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire said.

Since the majority of clients say their Meals on Wheels driver is the only person they see each day, Alkire said that it has been difficult.

“Really hard for them at first because they so look forward to that interaction, and there is still some conversation going on, but it is just not face-to-face anymore and they understand we are keeping them safe, as well as our volunteers safe,” Alkire said.

Alkire said they are equipping all volunteers with gloves and hand sanitizer, but she says they are looking to get more masks.

She said they have received so many calls from potential volunteers, but all of them must have a background check and have their references checked, before they can deliver.

