Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Several Garden City schools are at Level 6 Remote Learning due to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City school district, USD 457, says Plymell Elementary School will be closed to in-person classes starting Monday, Nov. 16. Instead, students will move to Level 6 Remote Learning from the district’s operational plan.

Other Garden City schools that are operating at Level 6 next week are Charles Stones Intermediate Center, Alta Brown Elementary School, Georgia Matthews Elementary School, and Jennie Wilson Elementary School.

Victor Ornelas Elementary School will be returning to Level 5 next week.

The district said it made the decision about Plymell because of several positive coronavirus cases in the school and because of a temporary lack of available staff needed o operate classrooms safely and effectively.

Plymell will be on the remote-learning plan through Nov. 30. It will also depend on coronavirus and staffing levels.

The district says a crew will deep clean and disinfect the school in the meantime.

For more information about the Operational Plan and the school and classroom status, go to www.gckschools.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories