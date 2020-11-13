Several Garden City schools are at Level 6 Remote Learning due to coronavirus

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City school district, USD 457, says Plymell Elementary School will be closed to in-person classes starting Monday, Nov. 16. Instead, students will move to Level 6 Remote Learning from the district’s operational plan.

Other Garden City schools that are operating at Level 6 next week are Charles Stones Intermediate Center, Alta Brown Elementary School, Georgia Matthews Elementary School, and Jennie Wilson Elementary School.

Victor Ornelas Elementary School will be returning to Level 5 next week.

The district said it made the decision about Plymell because of several positive coronavirus cases in the school and because of a temporary lack of available staff needed o operate classrooms safely and effectively.

Plymell will be on the remote-learning plan through Nov. 30. It will also depend on coronavirus and staffing levels.

The district says a crew will deep clean and disinfect the school in the meantime.

For more information about the Operational Plan and the school and classroom status, go to www.gckschools.com.