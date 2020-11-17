Seward County and Dodge City: Mandates to address COVID-19

Kansas (KSNW) – The Dodge City Commission approved a mask mandate during their Monday evening meeting. The commissioners voted for the mandate to be effective right away and that it will be reviewed every 30 days.

In Monday evening’s meeting, Seward County Commissioners approved limiting indoor public gatherings to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 people. The commissioners voted down the mask order 3 to 2.

