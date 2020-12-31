Seward County approves hazard pay for frontline employees

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – As the pandemic rages on, many essential employees have put in countless hours to keep their communities afloat. One western Kansas county is bringing relief to those that have been at the frontlines of the pandemic.

Seward County Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday approving nearly $200,000 in hazard pay funding to go to numerous county workers.

The payment comes after many workers have been putting in 20 to 30 extra hours of work each week, some working even more than that, while several have been working seven days a week.

“I have employees that will come in at 8 o’clock in the morning and go home at 8 o’clock at night, and so those people need to be rewarded other than just their paycheck that they get,” said Ada Linenbroker, Vice-Chair of Seward County Commission.

The bonuses will be a one-time 5% salary increase for all frontline workers, hourly and salaried.

Positions such as EMS, law enforcement, and healthcare, among others, will be funded through $181,000 in CARES act money. Whereas connecting positions such as administration and economic development will be funded by county payroll, totaling nearly $27,000.

Linenbroker, says the payment is a small way to say thank you to those that have sacrificed a great deal.

“Those people have taken time away from their families and their own lives to stay those extra hours,” said Linenbroker. “It’s an unlimited amount of hours those people have put in, and it’s so important that we do something to show them that we appreciate what they’re doing.”

For first responder John Ralston, the funding couldn’t come soon enough.

He says the pandemic has been challenging for his EMS crew.

“It’s like a 10-month tornado. It just doesn’t go away. You just have to try and keep in front of it the best you can,” said John Ralston, Seward County Emergency Medical Services Director.

Each employee he oversees works anywhere from 48-96 hours every week, and he says his own workload has doubled and possibly tripled.

“Everybody’s been pulling overtime, not just me,” he said. “We’re adrenaline junkies, but the adrenaline is wearing out.”

He says the extra money will breathe new life into his team, giving them motivation to keep going.

“It’s probably not near enough, but you know anything is a thank you, and sometimes all you get is the pat on the back, but this time it’s a little bit more than a pat on the back,” he said. “It makes them [EMS crew] feel better about the job they have done.”

As for the county budget, the county already had the funds available, commissioners just had to decide where to use them.