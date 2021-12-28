Shawnee County has first confirmed case of omicron variant

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department was notified today of the first

confirmed case of the Omicron variant in a Shawnee County resident by the Kansas Department

of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“We have been expecting and preparing for this notification of Omicron in our community,” said

Dr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer. “The Omicron variant is much more contagious

than previous variants, even Delta, and has the capacity to evade some of our hard-won

immunity. It will spread more easily in the home and at work, in schools, and at community

events. Fortunately, the familiar mitigation measures will work against this respiratory virus, but

we must be vigilant. It is extremely important to get vaccinated with a booster, wear a mask, get

tested, maintain physical distance and stay home when sick.”

The top five symptoms reported in December were:

Runny nose

Headache

Fatigue (either mild or severe)

Sneezing

Sore throat

The cold-like symptoms reported three days after a positive test was not vastly different from those of the delta variant, researchers found. The early data suggests that omicron arrives with symptoms distinct from earlier variants, which caused more flu-like, initial symptoms.

Both the KDHE and the SCHD are urging Kansans to use the following tools to protect themselves

against COVID-19 and the omicron variant:

Get vaccinated and boosted. Vaccines remain the best tool to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The three authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. Scientists expect the vaccines to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and death in people infected with the Omicron variant. COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for people ages 5 and over. The COVID-19 booster shots are authorized for all individuals ages 16 and over. To find a vaccine near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.