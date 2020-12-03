Shawnee County rejects part of COVID-19 quarantine guidance

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas county is rejecting part of the new federal and state guidelines for shortening the time people are quarantined after they’re possibly exposed to COVID-19.

Part of the new guidance Wednesday said people who’ve been exposed to coronavirus and show no symptoms can end a quarantine after seven days if they test negative.

But County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said Shawnee County will not follow that recommendation because it is worried about overloading its testing system. Pezzino also said the spread of the virus remains uncontrolled in the county.

The county has had almost 8,200 cases since the pandemic began.

