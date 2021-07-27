Click here for coronavirus updates

Shawnee Mission school district mandating masks for youngest kids

Coronavirus in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — One of the largest public school districts in Kansas plans to require elementary students to wear masks this fall.

The Kansas City Star reports that Shawnee Mission’s school board acted Monday night after a health official in Johnson County warned that the faster-spreading delta variant would lead to widespread COVID-19 among unmasked children.

Shawnee Mission joins the public school districts in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, in requiring masks for at least some students, but it is the only district among six in Johnson County to do it.

The board’s vote Monday night was 6-1 in favor of mandating masks in elementary schools.

