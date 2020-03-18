Sheriff’s office suspends fingerprinting for concealed carry and background checks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is suspending fingerprinting temporarily.

From March 19 through March 31, the sheriff’s office will not collect fingerprints for concealed carry applications or class III weapon applications. Applicants should expect delays with their applications.

The sheriff’s office will also stop collecting fingerprints for employment purposes or background checks until March 31.

As for offender registrations, the sheriff’s office will contact offenders by telephone to complete their registrations. This will continue through March 31. The law allows offenders one phone registration a year. The registrations will still be entered into Offender Watch and sent to the KBI.

Offenders who are registering for the first time and transient offenders will still have to register at the Offender Registration Unit. If you have questions, call the office at (316) 660-3939.

The sheriff’s office will reassess the situation on March 31.

