Sheriff’s office to partially reopen, will offer employment fingerprinting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will reopen some offices to the public beginning Tuesday, May 26.

The offices had been closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly’s guidance, and under direction from the Sedgwick County Commission.

Employment/Background Fingerprinting:

Fingerprinting will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting the Offender Registration Unit by telephone, 316-660-3939.

Offender Registration:

The offender registration office, 3803 E. Harry Street, Suite 119, will resume normal operations for registration. Visitors to the registration office are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks covering the mouth and nose.

Judicial Services:

The Judicial Services Division, on the 8th floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse, will be open to the public. All visitors to the courthouse will be screened upon entry and masks covering the mouth and nose will be worn while within the courthouse.

Property and Evidence:

The property and evidence section will continue to assist citizens on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, call (316) 660-5344.

Adult Detention Facility:

The Sedgwick County Adult Local Detention Facility (Jail) lobby will remain closed due to ongoing construction. Inmates will continue to have access to remote visitation from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. For additional information regarding video visitation and phone calls, please visit sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff or go directly to the Securus website.

LATEST STORIES: