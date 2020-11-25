Sigh of relief: Parents and athletes react to KSHSAA decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter sports will go on and that decision was met with mixed emotions, but it has parents relieved.

“My son was texting me the whole time, ‘Mom, what are they saying? Have they said anything?” said Lisa Bennett.

The fate of winter competitions kept some families on their toes.

“I sent over 78 emails, my son sent over 78 emails,” said Bennett.

“I was very nervous that they wouldn’t get a season at all, and even limiting the season is a little bit scary,” said Megan Joerg, another mother.

The green light for competition brought relief to parents.

“That keeps their mental health there, their grades will be up because they have to have good grades to play and so it’ll keep them in line, it’ll keep them where they need to be,” said Bennett.

Joerg’s son, Camden Aldrich, is a senior wrestler at Wichita Northwest. The Grizzlies are still dealing with the recent death of their head coach. That’s one reason Aldrich says this year on the mat is extra special.

“This season is really important because recently we just lost our head coach Eric (Prichard) and just now being able to go out there and wrestle for him and this whole season will be about him,” said Aldrich.

While some parents said it’s not a perfect plan, a full season is what many wanted most.

“Would love to go watch but if that doesn’t happen just, I want him to enjoy his senior year to wrestle hard, do good, and feel accomplished at the end of the season,” said Joerg.

The parents and athletes said they hope KSHSAA will soon decide to let spectators return.

LATEST STORIES: