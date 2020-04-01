Small business loans available soon in wake of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – President Donald Trump recently signed a stimulus package.

KSN News asked U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, what it could do for small businesses that are hurting from people staying home during the time of COVID-19.

“Congress has passed a significant piece of legislation signed by the president. It serves two purposes,” said Senator Moran. “One is people need to stay home.”

Senator Moran said the second purpose is to help small businesses. He said a majority on both sides of the aisle agree stimulus checks are good for individuals, but businesses are being hit hard financially right now, especially small businesses.

“I care about the people who work for a business,” said Senator Moran. “And this gives them an opportunity to get an SBA guaranteed loan, less than 500 employees, and then that loan will be forgiven if they keep their employees employed whether they are working or not. We need to keep people employed.”

Senator Moran said the small business administration is gearing up now to meet the demands expected on the agency.

