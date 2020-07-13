Small number of staff test positive for COVID-19 at Kansas Masonic Home

Breaking News
Board votes to cancel 2020 Kansas State Fair
by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Health Department announced that all residents who wish to can now schedule an appointment through the United Way of The Plains at 2-1-1 to be tested by the Sedgwick County for COVID-19.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Masonic Home confirmed on Monday that a small number of their asymptomatic staff recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release Monday, Kansas Masonic Home stated extensive efforts are underway to quarantine the employees who were in contact with others to limit further exposure.

Kansas Masonic Home said they are following required COVID-19 reporting procedures from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. All residents and staff within the immediate area of exposure are also being tested.

Following federal guidance issued to all nursing homes, Kansas Masonic Home is temporarily restricting all visitors and non-essential personnel.

