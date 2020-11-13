Smaller hospitals facing challenges transferring patients to larger hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hospitalizations are running high and for smaller hospitals, finding a place to take their patients has become a challenge.

The hospital in McPherson needs specialists and typically sends patients to areas like Wichita to help, but this increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations is making that process more difficult.

“I called every hospital I could possibly think of that could help a patient and not a single place had a place, a bed for that patient, they just didn’t have enough,” said Dr. Rachel Nichols.

Dr. Nichols said when a specialist is needed, the patients have to go to a bigger hospital, and this week that has been a challenge.

“It breaks your heart and the nurses too, they’re going is this really all we can do, and I said well, you know, yeah, here that’s all we can do,” said Nichols. “It’s heartbreaking when you’re not able to get them where they need to go, and you know they could get better treatment for certain things somewhere else, but we do what we can.”

The McPherson Hospital said it doesn’t have the rooms or staff to deal with a big increase in cases.

The Butler County EMS Director said he has had to call the nearby hospitals hourly to check the capacity before transporting patients and with a large number of transports, each COVID-19 case can take a lot of time.

“What we have to do for cleaning and the delays that that causes is probably one of the bigger elements of what we’re trying to manage right now,” said Butler County EMS Director Frank Williams.

Williams said there is a contingency plan in place if EMS has to drive further to other hospitals. Both Williams and Nichols said it will be a team effort between EMS, hospitals, and staff to make it all work and it will just take one day at a time.

“There’s a lot of people who are really trying hard and do what they can,” said Dr. Nichols.

Williams said his team is being cautious but is not seeing any strains on the staff with these recent hospitalizations.

