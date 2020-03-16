Snack shop offers free sack lunches during coronavirus closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – To take a little burden off of people, Birney’s Snack Shop has made free sack lunches for pick-up.

Janelle King, owner of the shop, said she was inspired by another Kansas business and wanted to help locally in whatever way she could amid coronavirus concerns nationwide.

“We’ve got our peanut butter and jelly, we’ve got a variety of chips and cookies and an orange,” said King.

The sack lung is also sealed with a picture in hopes of bringing a smile to people’s faces.

“I think it’s a wonderful, great thing for them to do,” said Jacquelyn Pinkerton who is unable to work because of an injury.

Birney’s Snack Shop has only been open since December, but King said she wanted to take away a little bit of stress for people who are not able to work or for kids who are out of school during this time.

“I’m just encouraging people if they have the need or they’ve got an elderly neighbor who we encourage to stay home,” said King. “We’re doing this no questions asked. I don’t want anyone to feel awkward or nervous about coming in to take advantage of this.”

Just in the first few hours, many people stopped by to pick up a meal.

“I’m awaiting a surgery, so it helps every little bit,” said Pinkerton. “I don’t have a very big refrigerator. I don’t have a freezer. I can’t stock up like a lot of people can.”

The help is inspiring other business owners to pitch in, too.

Karin Glenn-Miller, the owner of Urban Prairie whose products are sold in the snack shop, is replacing all used jars of jelly free of charge. Those jellies are being used to make the sandwiches for the free sack lunches.

Glenn-Miller said this is a time where we can all do something to help others.

“I think it shows what concern and care that Wichita has for its citizens,” said Glenn-Miller.

You can pick up a free sack lunch at 156 N. Cleveland Avenue in Wichita Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Some other local businesses are chipping in to help with making the lunches and services like delivery and other items are being considered if the need is high enough.

The lunches are packed and assembled on Sundays from 2-3 p.m. at Birney’s if you are interested in helping.

For more information, call 316-295-4520 or to donate, click here.

LATEST STORIES: