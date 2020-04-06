Social distancing map rates most SW Kansas counties at a D or lower

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A map released by Unacast rates how well states and counties are at social distancing. The information is gathered by tracking the GPS on phones, but for those in Southwest Kansas, this may not be the grade deserved.

In southwest Kansas, many may be practicing social distancing but it’s also a hub for agriculture.

“There still seems to be a lot of activity in rural America particularly in the midwest, but there’s a reason because farming and ranching can not stop, especially this time of year,” said KSN Agriculture Correspondent John Jenkinson.

This map from Unacast shows how well the state is at social distancing, many counties in the southwest, getting a D or lower.

KSN reached out to Unacast. They have yet to respond, but its website states it recognizes the difference between essential and non-essential and are working to update their standard as they learn more.

President of Finney County Economic Development Corporations said she believes she’s seen residents taking social distancing seriously.

“The data probably isn’t going to tell this whole story and so I would just caution people to not look too much into those numbers because I just don’t think they are accurate reflections of an economy like ours,” said DuVall.

DuVall said about 75% of workers in Finney County are considered essentials, meaning their phone shows residents are continuing to drive and aren’t staying home.

Also, in rural communities, some have to drive farther to get their groceries or other needed items, which has become a challenge for western Kansas because while social distancing may be taken seriously, the statistics may not show it.

“We have to protect ourselves, we have to protect our neighbors, and I think our community is doing a great job at that,” DuVall said.

