Social distancing race gives runners a chance to compete again

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Runners may get the chance to take off once again, but this time while also social distancing.

Marathon runner Brandon Mumgaard from Garden City has been training for months to run in Tennessee, but like many events, his was canceled.

“About a week ago I went running to clear my head and I was just thinking, I’m like you know what screw it. I’m going to do my own race. I’m going to make my t-shirt. I’m going to make my own course,” said Mumgaard.

Now, he’s teamed up with a friend for a first of its kind, a social distancing race.

“We’re really motivated to do things and make it happen so once we started brainstorming the idea we’re just like let’s open it up,” said friend and organizer Ashton Maxfield.

The plan is to have runners sign up to run on April 25th for either a 5K, 10K, half or full marathon. They will have the runners track from their phones, watches or by sending in videos. All of which will be gathered virtually and by the honor system to find who the winners are.

“Its called the social distancing race for a reason, I don’t want everybody to show up and run together you know right next to each other just like in a regular race that’s why I’m encouraged to do it wherever you want, make your own course,” said Mumgaard.

Runners like Valerie Hess said she is happy to hit the road again and get motivated.

“It’s kind of fun knowing that I might not have a crowd to run with but at least I can run and I know I am participating in something with everybody else,” said Hess.

The event is free, but they are selling shirts to raise money for the local hospital.

“It’s so we can spread something and do something good for the community with this,” said Mumgaard.

