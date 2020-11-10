Some Derby students to move to remote learning

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Public Schools, USD 260, has reviewed coronavirus numbers and has made some changes.

The Gating Criteria Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the issue and decided to move the district to orange on the gating criteria chart for Nov. 16-24.

Students in grades Early Childhood-5 will continue with in-person schooling. Students in grades 6-12 will shift to remote learning. The schools will provide information about remote learning by the end of the week. Visit the district website for information about meals.

The coronavirus case count and quarantine data will be reviewed again at 9 a.m. Nov. 25, to decide what happens after Thanksgiving.

“This is a community issue, not just a school issue,” Heather Bohaty, superintendent of Derby Public Schools, said in a news release. “I urge everyone to make adjustments to help positive cases begin to trend downward again.”

Students who need WiFi support should visit DerbySchools.com.

