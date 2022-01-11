Some fingerprint services suspended in Sedgwick County due to COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will stop fingerprinting people trying to get a concealed carry permit and people trying to apply for a job.

The sheriff’s office says it is making the change because of growing public health concerns related to COVID-19. The change is for the rest of January.

The fingerprinting that has been suspended is for:

Concealed carry applications

Employment and background fingerprinting

Offender registration

For the rest of January, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will contact offenders by phone to complete their registrations. Kansas Statute allows offenders one phone registration a year. The offender registrations will still be entered into Offender Watch and sent to the KBI.

Some offenders will still have to register in person. If they are registering for the first time or are a transient offender, they must register at the Offender Registration Unit.

The associated fees with registration for January will be collected at their next in-person registration. If the offenders have any questions, they can contact the Offender Registration Unit at 316-660-3939.

If you are concerned about offenders in your neighborhoods, click here for the Offender Watch website.

At the end of January, the sheriff’s office will reassess the COVID-19 situation and determine the next steps.

In a message on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said, “We recognize this may be inconvenient for people, but we ask the citizens for their understanding and patience in this continuously evolving health concern. Our top priority is the health and safety of our community.”