Some Finney County shoppers may have been exposed to the coronavirus

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department says people who shopped at Tienda Variedades Candy, 107 N. Jennie Barker Rd, Garden City, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says multiple people who have shopped at the store have become ill and tested positive for the coronavirus.

If you shopped at the store between March 16 and March 30 and developed COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to stay home and report your symptoms to the Finney County Coronvirus Hotline at (620) 272-3600.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste or smell.

The store has been notified and has been closed since March 30. Before it can reopen, it will be sanitized as outlined by CDC and Kansas health standards.

