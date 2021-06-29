Some Great Bend children exposed to COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Great Bend says children who attended a Youth Academy Class last week were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

A city employee who spoke at Youth Academy Class #51 on June 24 became ill later that same day and tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee briefly helped with some activities during the class.

The city wants parents to know that “the children present during the day are considered to have a COVID-19 possible exposure.”

Parents should monitor their children for symptoms until July 8 and follow the instructions and warnings of public health guidance.