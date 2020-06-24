Some Kansas unemployed workers have new customer service hotline and email to get KDOL help

Governor Laura Kelly announces plan to reopen Kansas in address to Kansans, April 30, 2020.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she would take action to resolve some of the problems unemployed Kansans have been dealing with at the Kansas Department of Labor. On Wednesday, she announced a new customer service hotline and email for those who have been affected by recent duplicate payments.

Kelly says Kansans can reach out to the Department of Labor for assistance at the following resources:

Duplicate payment hotline: (785) 580-2602

Duplicate payment emailKDOL.DuplicateConcerns@ks.gov

“I know some Kansans have struggled to get the services they need from the Department of Labor,” Kelly said in a news release. “My administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to make this right. Fixing the Department of Labor won’t happen overnight, but our administration will use every resource at our disposal to improve services and get Kansans help.”

She said that Kansans who have questions about their unemployment benefits such as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), that are not related to the duplicate payments, should use the Department of Labor website, GetKansasBenefits.gov and the initial hotline for inquiries.

Dept. of Labor Hotline: (785) 296-5000

Dept. of Labor UI Website: GetKansasBenefits.gov.

