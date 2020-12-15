Some long-term care facilities still asking for more information on vaccination process

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state of Kansas has a multi-phase vaccine roll-out plan, health care workers who treat COVID patients, along with staff and residents at long-term care centers come first, but some said they are left in the dark when it comes to the plan.

“We are asked every day, ‘Have you heard anything and we tell them (residents) the truth, no we have not heard anything and you will be the first to know when we do,'” said Elizabeth Green, administrator at Homestead Health Center.

Residents at Homestead Health Care Center and Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare will be at the top of the list for vaccination maybe within days or weeks.

“Well, we do not have a definitive date just yet,” said Chris Rae, Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare director of operations.

“We have been told by KDHE that we can expect the vaccine between now and the end of the month,” Green added.

Plans for how it will be administered for these two facilities are not yet clear.

“The interesting thing is we have been contacted with how many residents we are caring for right now. The big thing is how many can receive the vaccine,” said Rae.

“We are just kind of sitting here in the dark waiting for somebody to let us know what, when, how, and where?” Green asked.

At Regent Park, there are 70 residents and at Homestead Health Care more than 40. Though both know the pharmacy that will give the vaccination, both want more information on the process for residents and staff.

“How much are we going to have to be available to help?” asked Green.

“We sit and wait and try and educate ourselves as much as possible,” added Raie.

Both say they expect the final plan to come from the health department. KSN News did reach out to the state this evening on what the official plan looks like for long term care facilities but have not received anything at this point.