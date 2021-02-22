Some middle and high school students to return to onsite learning starting March 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools announced Monday that some middle and high school students will be returning to in-person learning starting March 1.

USD 259 said the continued decrease in COVID-19 cases prompted some of the changes. For now, it is expected that students will be attending onsite learning four days a week.

Officials will evaluate the success of this transition, which may give more students the opportunity to return to onsite learning four days a week.

High School Transition Plan – Beginning March 1

NOTE: This plan applies to students who selected ONSITE LEARNING in grades 9 and 12 only.

On March 1: Onsite 12 th graders will come face-to-face four days a week (Mon, Tues, Thur, Fri) Wednesdays will remain remote, and will stay on the remote Wednesday schedule.

On March 8: Onsite 9 th graders will come face-to-face four days a week . Wednesdays will remain remote, and will stay on the remote Wednesday schedule.

All spring sport athletes for high schools will return to onsite learning, if they chose onsite as their preferred learning model, and will follow the plan as noted above.

Social distancing will occur to the greatest extent possible, and we will continue to expect students to wear masks, wash hands, and stay home if they are sick.

Middle School Transition Plan – Beginning March 1 (for all middle schools EXCEPT Marshall)

NOTE: This plan applies to students who selected ONSITE LEARNING in grade 6.

On March 1: Onsite 6 th graders will come face-to-face four days a week (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri). Wednesdays will remain remote, and will stay on the remote Wednesday schedule. All spring sport athletes for middle schools will return to onsite learning, if they chose onsite as their preferred learning model, and will follow the plan as noted above.

Social distancing will occur to the greatest extent possible, and we will continue to expect students to wear masks, wash hands, and stay home if they are sick.

Pilot Middle School Transition Plan – Beginning March 1 (for Marshall Middle School ONLYl)

NOTE: This plan is a pilot program to bring back ALL Marshall Middle School students who selected ONSITE LEARNING.

On March 1: ALL Marshall Middle School onsite students will come face-to-face four days a week (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri). Wednesdays will remain remote, and will stay on the remote Wednesday schedule. All spring sport athletes for middle schools will return to onsite learning, if they chose onsite as their preferred learning model, and will follow the plan as noted above.

Social distancing will occur to the greatest extent possible, and we will continue to expect students to wear masks, wash hands, and stay home if they are sick.



Each eligible student will receive more information about this transition from their middle or high school in the next few days. This transition does not change the learning schedule for students currently being served through a Temporary Services Plan. You can also find more at www.usd259.org/WPSreturn.