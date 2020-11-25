Some Wichita businesses file a lawsuit over city, county coronavirus restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than a dozen businesses and business owners in the Wichita area have filed a lawsuit against almost every person who is connected in some way to coronavirus restrictions in the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County.

The plaintiffs named in the lawsuit are Blue Nightclub and Darren Greiving; Club Indigo Old Town LLC, dba Industry Old Town, and Bradley Steven; Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge and Steven Peters; The Cowboy Inn and Jeannie Ahrens; Party Express, LLC and Dallas Broz; Wichita’s Ballroom Chaomin HSU; Augustino Brewing Co. and Augustine Lacopelli; The Stop and Alan Brinkman; The Rusty Nail and Kristi Ivy; A&J’s Music Room Bar & Grill and Art Agner; Revolution Loung and Kyle Okumura; Nick Sutter; and Josiah McCoy.

The list of defendants is equally long. It includes the Wichita mayor, some members of the Wichita City Council, some members of the Sedgwick County Commission, the Sedgwick County local health officer, the Wichita police chief, the Sedgwick County sheriff, the Sedgwick County park superintendent, the county manager, the county fire chief, and others.

The lawsuit claims that restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus and enforcement of those restrictions are infringing on the businesses’ constitutional rights.

Read the complete petition here.

The plaintiffs want to have Dr. Garold Minns’ health order, Sedgwick County Resolution 154-2020, and Wichita City Council Resolution 20-369 declared null and void. They are requesting an immediate injunction to keep the restrictions from being enforced.

The plaintiffs have requested a jury trial.

KSN is attempting to get a response from the defendants.