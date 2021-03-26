Some Wichita teens are excited to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Monday, Kansans aged 16 and over will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. A few high school students in Wichita are excited the vaccine may get their lives back to normal.

Ellie Bizcarra-Bedoy is a 16-year-old junior at South High. She said she’s afraid of needles, but that won’t stop her from making an appointment. “I’m definitely running reluctantly to get the vaccine, I was very excited when I heard the news,” said Bizcarra-Bedoy.

Amy Nguyen also attends Wichita’s South High. She said Friday’s announcement was unexpected. She thought she would have to wait much longer to roll up her sleeve. “So with the news coming out and stuff like that, it was just really shocking and I’m really excited for it,” said Nguyen.

Some teens, however, are not rushing to the computer to sign up for an appointment. Carlos Sosa said he’s going to wait it out a bit longer. “I’m just, just cautious, just making sure I understand all the facts,” said Sosa.

On Monday, USD 259 returns to in-person learning five days a week. Tara Rodgers teaches at Wichita’s South High and said she is very much looking forward to it.

“With this vaccine being available, it gives kids a chance to actually do something more to get back to normal,” said Rodgers.