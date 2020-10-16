Southeast Kansas hospital puts brakes on some procedures as virus cases climb

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A hospital in southeast Kansas is putting the brakes on some procedures as coronavirus cases continue to climb steadily statewide and the positivity rate tops 17%.

Randy Cason, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, said this week in a statement that the plan to pause elective and non-emergent procedures will allows leaders to reallocate staff to help care for an influx of patients.

The state Department of Health and Environment said Kansas had 1,700 new confirmed or probable cases since Wednesday, a 2.5% increase that brought the total for the pandemic to 70,855.

The state also said the number of deaths increased by 27 to 859.

LATEST STORIES: