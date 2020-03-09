Special Olympics Kansas cancels several events due to coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to concerns related to the local and national spread of the coronavirus, Special Olympics Kansas has made the difficult decision to cancel the following events:

2020 State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournaments scheduled for March 14-15 in Topeka and March 20-21 in Hays

All Young Athletes Programs scheduled March 9-23

All local team practices scheduled March 9 – 23

KU Unified Basketball Championship game scheduled March 19

The Special Olympics says the health and safety of athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners remains our top priority.

The organization says they have been coordinating with Special Olympics, Inc. and Special Olympics North America, the Kansas Dept. of Health, and various health professionals.

In Kansas, there has been one confirmed case of coronavirus.

Special Olympics Kansas staff will re-evaluate the situation on March 23, 2020, and provide guidance and updated information regarding future events to athletes, families, coaches, and volunteers at that time.

