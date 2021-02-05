Speeding up the Sedgwick County vaccine process

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Waiting for vaccine doses — if you have been heading to either of the two Sedgwick County sites providing vaccines you may have had to wait.

Friday morning at the drive-thru clinic at the Wichita City Transit Office on 777 E. Waterman, things were running smoothly with very little wait. The night before, however, the lines were longer.

The Sedgwick County Health director said one reason for the longer lines is that many people are showing up early.

“There is vaccine for everybody that has an appointment, so getting there right on time is not going to change an hour and a half early — it just means that they and other people have to wait an extra hour and a half,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health director.

Byrne said when people show up early they work to fit those people in, pushing back other people’s appointments. Another way to make the process more efficient is to bring the form people received when they made their appointment. This saves the health department time and gets the recipient home sooner.

“So coming with that form in hand is very important and just knowing that since so many people are scheduled to get the vaccine and want to get it, it’s going to take a little bit of time,” said Byrne.