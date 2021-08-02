Spike in administered vaccinations after increase in COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – COVID-19 cases are going up but so are vaccinations. Sedgwick County reports more than 232,000 shots have been given since December. At the highest point, they were seeing 3,700 residents a day for vaccines. That dropped to the low 50s by July. Now those numbers are starting to go back up.

As COVID-19 cases climb all across Kansas and the country, there’s been a spike in vaccination numbers.

From July 18 to July 24, more than 3,000 people got their first dose of the vaccine.

“He has wanted a vaccine for a while now, and his dad and I finally decided he is old enough to make his own decisions, so here we are,” said Andrea Baker, Wichita resident who was taking her son to get his shot on Monday.

Months after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Baker’s son is getting the shot.

“If they make it mandatory in schools, he doesn’t want to wear a mask,” said Baker. “So if they want vaccine cards, he would rather do that than the masks because he hates the masks.”

Dr. Dana Hawkins with the University of Kansas Health System said nationwide more people are willing to pull up their sleeves.

“Now, people are being affected by this, and they are seeing tragedy in their own lives and around them, and I think that is helping to drive some of these new vaccine increases that we’ve been seeing,” said Hawkins.

Baker said she has an elderly father who her family has been trying to keep safe from COVID-19. The vaccine is added protection.

“It just feels a little bit better about him spending time at his grandparent’s house,” said Baker.

Some doctors say they are optimistic about the vaccine trend, but the fight is not over.

“It’s an increase in numbers, but it is not a light switch we can’t just turn it on and turn it off, so we would have to get at least 85% vaccinated really rapidly,” said Dr. Steven Stiles, Chief Medical Officer with the University of Kansas Health System. “Putting a mask on, however, is like a light switch. We can all do it, and we can do it rapidly.”