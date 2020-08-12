Pandemic impacting on-campus living at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fewer in-person classes mean fewer college students living in the dorms.

An assistant housing director for the university estimates around 1,250 students will move into the dorm rooms this year. That’s down from the numbers in 2019 and 2018. This comes after students finding out most of their classes have moved to online. The university says students will be able to appeal their housing if their classes change teaching methods or if the students feel “unsafe” because of the pandemic.

“There has been some cancelations at the last minute where someone found out that the last class they were not sure about has moved to online so they’re having a full-on class load this semester,” said Wichita State University Assistant Housing Director Katie Austin.

Anna Wade is an out of state student who says despite the pandemic, she is glad WSU gave students the opportunity to live on campus.

“It really is important for me to be in-person, and I don’t think I would have the same experience if I was doing online classes, so I am definitely glad to be back,” said Wade.

This year, WSU will allow students with last-minute reservations to move into the dorm rooms because of COVID-19.

