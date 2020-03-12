Spirit Aerosystems employee under self-quarantine, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Spirit employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit Aerosystems officials have told an employee to self-isolate after that person came down with flu-like symptoms Thursday.

The employee had been at the Boeing plant in Everett, Washington, where there is at least one positive case of the coronavirus. Spirit Aerosystems officials say they sanitized the area where the person worked and are monitoring the health of the other workers.

On Thursday, Spirit Aerosystems stated, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the well-being of our team, Spirit AeroSystems has thoroughly sanitized an area on campus where employees who recently returned from a Boeing facility in Everett, Washington, work. Boeing announced that an employee at that facility tested positive for COVID-19. One of our Spirit employees who returned from working at that facility has shown flu-like symptoms, and out of concern for this employee and others in the work area, the employee was sent home to self-quarantine and be tested, and the area was sanitized.”

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Spirit employees. Spirit Aerosystems said they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Spirit Aerosystems said they have a task force that has been meeting to monitor and address the COVID-19 situation. Currently, they have travel restrictions in place for all sites, as well as increased screening activities for visitors to their sites. In addition, they are encouraging employees and others to engage in behaviors to maintain the health and safety of all employees.

LATEST STORIES:



