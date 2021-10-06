Spirit AeroSystems informs employees COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems informed its U.S.-based employees on Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory, effective Dec. 8, as outlined in an executive order issued by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, 2021.

President Biden’s order mandates vaccines for all employees of federal contractors. The company tells KSN News that the requirement applies to existing and new defense contracts and goes beyond employees who directly support defense contracts.

Spirit AeroSystems is a federal contractor that supports contracts with the Department of Defense and other agencies. As a federal contractor, testing is not an option for Spirit employees.

Spirit said they are working with local healthcare providers to administer vaccines.