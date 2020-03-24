Spirit AeroSystems suspends Boeing production work

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following Boeing’s announcement to temporarily suspend production at its Washington state facilities, Spirit AeroSystems will also suspend Boeing work performed in Wichita and its two Oklahoma facilities.

It will begin Wednesday, March 25, and last 14 days, until April 8. Spirit will continue to support 787 work for Boeing’s Charleston, South Carolina, facility as needed.

At least 110 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, mostly in the Seattle area. Boeing employs about 70,000 people in the region. Boeing said 32 employees have tested positive for the virus, including 25 in the greater Seattle area.

Spirit will continue to pay employees who are sent home during the two-week period due to the suspension of Boeing work.

Spirit said they will use the time to further deep clean and sanitize workspaces and facilities to protect the health and safety of their team.

When production does resume on our Boeing programs, Spirit said they will align costs and workforce to the new level of production set by Boeing. It could potentially include additional workforce actions.

Operations in support of defense customers, Airbus, aftermarket and MRO, third party fabrication work, other non-Boeing work, and other growth programs will continue. Those employees should expect to work their regular schedules.

Spirit continues to monitor ongoing events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take precautions and make adjustments to its operations.

LATEST STORIES: