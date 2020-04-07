Spirit to extend suspension of work on Boeing commercial programs at their Wichita, Tulsa, McAlester, and San Antonio sites

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following Boeing’s Monday announcement of its plans to extend its production suspension indefinitely at its sites in Washington state, Spirit AeroSystems stated they will also extend its suspension of work on Boeing commercial programs at their Wichita, Tulsa, McAlester, and San Antonio sites.

A spokesperson with Spirit AersoSystems shared the following statement Monday:

To address the financial challenges presented by Boeing’s continued suspension, Spirit is implementing temporary workforce furloughs at these sites. These actions are being taken as a means to lessen the impact of the Boeing suspension and to keep the workforce in place for the future. The company continues to work with customers to gain visibility on the re-start of production and expected future production rates. Spirit’s focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of our employees and our company. As we continue to monitor the situation, we will communicate updates to employees as they are available. Keturah Austin

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Workforce actions include:

Managers and hourly employees in Wichita and San Antonio directly associated with production work on a Boeing commercial program will be placed on a 21 calendar day unpaid temporary layoff/furlough effective Wednesday, April 8*.

All Tulsa and McAlester employees will be placed on a 21 calendar day unpaid temporary layoff/furlough effective Wednesday, April 8*.

All other non-represented and represented salary employees in Wichita will begin four-day work weeks effective Friday, April 10 until further notice.

All U.S based executives and Spirit’s Board of Directors will take a 20% reduction in pay until further notice. We will address executives outside the U.S. according to local laws and statutory requirements.

*Although employees are unpaid, benefits including healthcare will continue for the 21 days.

Spirit will continue to operate as it has since the announcement of the suspension on the following:

Operations in support of our defense customers, Airbus and other growth programs will continue with those employees working their regular schedules.

Employees working on the 787 Program and those called back for other work on-site in support of special projects.

Employees who have been working from home should continue to do so.

