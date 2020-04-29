Staff at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An employee at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

This is the fourth KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at the Lansing Correction Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, and Topeka Correctional Facility.

The staff member at KJCC is a woman over the age of 20. KDOC stated they will release no other information on her to protect her identity.

KDOC said they have been in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and have implemented necessary steps at their facility based on the consultation.

The Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, established in 1879 as the State Reform School, is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 154.

