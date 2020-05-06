Staff at Wichita Work Release Facility tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that one staff member working at the Wichita Work Release Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 12, a resident first tested positive at the Wichita Work Release Facility. There are seven KDOC facilities with a confirmed case including Lansing Correctional Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, El Dorado Correctional Facility, Ellsworth Correctional Facility, and Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

The latest COVID-19 positive case involves a male staff member over the age of 40. KDOC stated they will release no other information on him to protect his identity.

KDOC said they have been in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and have implemented necessary steps at their facility based on the consultation.

The Wichita Work Release Facility, a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility, is an all-male, minimum-custody state prison with a population of 248 prior to the pandemic and a new temporary population of 175.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.



LATEST STORIES: