Staff member dies from COVID-19 related complications at Larned State Hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – One staff member at Larned State Hospital died on Wednesday, October 15, due to complications from COVID-19, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard announced Monday.

It is the first staff member death at any of the four state hospitals related to the virus.

In a news release, Secretary Howard stated the staff member had more than three years of dedicated service to Larned State Hospital and the State of Kansas. The staff member has not been on campus for several weeks and did not have contact with patients or residents.

“This is a sad time for our agency and for the dedicated staff at Larned State Hospital, a day we all hoped would never come,” Secretary Howard said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family we know is struggling with losing their loved one and our other hospital staffers mourning a co-worker.”

The hospital began screening all staff on March 27, 2020, monitoring temperatures upon entry into the facility and has been taking patient and resident temperatures twice a day since then.

Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state of Kansas with more than 700 employees.

