Stafford County confirms first positive case of COVID-19

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Stafford County Health Department confirms its first positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday.

Health officials say a man in his 30’s is currently in home isolation. No further information was released at this time.

The Stafford County Health Department is encouraging people to be dependent on health authorities to provide the most accurate information on COVID-19.

It offers advice to reduce the risk of COVID-19:

Frequent hand washing

Coughing and sneezing into the elbow bend

Limit physical contact

Stay at home if feeling ill

Contact primary health physicians to discuss symptoms

Follo current ‘stay-at-home’ order by Gov. Laura Kelly and only leave home for necessary reasons

